A new children’s therapy service has opened in West Tipperary.

Cnoc na Rí, based in the St. Patrick’s Hospital building in Cashel will provide tailored therapy services to children and young people with disabilities and their families.

The centre was opened recently by Kate Killen White, Chief Officer of HSE South East Community Healthcare and will be centre for the Children’s Disability Network Team serving Cashel, Tipperary Town and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the official launch, the Chief Officer said she looks forward to Cnoc na Rí becoming an excellent resource for children and their families.