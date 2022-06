It is estimated that the new Cashel fire station will be ready in a year’s time.

A €3.2 million investment was announced for the new station at the start of June, to be located on the outskirts of the town, next to the M8.

Planning permission is already in place for the development and at this month’s meeting of County Council members were told there is a 12 month build planned.

The contractors are now engaged and the intention is to move forward with construction soon.