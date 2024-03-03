New car sales spike in Tipperary over the first two months of 2024

New car sales in Tipperary are up almost 14% in the first two months of 2024.

1,290 T registrations have been allocated during January and February compared to 1,132 for the same period in 23.

Just under 400 of these were last month which was an 11.5% increase year on year – this is significantly below the 25% recorded nationally in February.

Sales of new Electric Vehicles have dropped off significantly according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry – they report 83 new sales which is a decrease of over 37%.

Nationally EV sales fell by 15.5%.