A new public car park in Nenagh has opened in the lead up to Christmas.

Works have been ongoing since late last year at the junction of Emmet Place and Mitchel Street in the town centre, where three buildings were demolished as part of the project.

The 17-space car park has opened to the public this week.

The project, which also included road widening on Emmet Place, is expected to play a role in the eventual redevelopment of the town’s traffic management plan.