New bus service set to be introduced in Clonmel

A new town bus service will start in Clonmel tomorrow.

It will be operated by TFI – Local Link with all busses set to be wheelchair friendly.

A lot more stops are included in the routes with a much extended service.

Anthony Moroney – General Manager of Local Link Tipperary – outlines the three routes:

“We have the CL1 which will go between the Poppyfields, along the Western Road, O’Connell Street, Davis Road and up to Crann Ard.

“Then we have the CL2 which will starts at the Ard Gaoithe Business Park, comes along the Cashel Road, Heywood Road, back into O’Connell Street, Davis Road and up to Crann Ard again.

“The CL9 then which is basically a very early morning run and a very late evening one which basically takes in a circumference route around Clonmel.”

Anthony says the combined routes will be serviced regularly.

“The service that has been developed is probably the best compromise among all the different requirements that we had to take into consideration. Business was considered – but residents were considered primarily – and hopefully down the line we’ll be able to have a bus stop within the Tipperary University Hospital campus which will make it easier for patients and visitors.”