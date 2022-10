A new mural has been completed in Nenagh.

The artwork depicting Rex Ingram, who is known for his contributions to arts and culture, has been completed on a gable end property on Hanley’s Place.

The work was done by Limerick artist Liam Madden who says it was important to him to capture what Rex did best, referencing the cinematic elements of the design.

Elsewhere in the town, Draw Out, another Limerick-based art initiative are in talks to restore the mural already in place on Pound Lane.