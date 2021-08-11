New artistic hub to open in Cahir in coming weeks

Irish artists will have an opportunity to display their wares when a new artistic hub opens in Cahir later this month.

Cahir Arts aims to offer a place to create and sell unique works of art and handcrafted products.

It’s the brainchild of Cahir native Siobhan Caplice who has returned to Ireland after 32 years in France.

The centre on Castle Street will include a gallery, studios & workshops and the possibility of holding classes.

Siobhan says both local and national artists will feature.

“I have some very interesting local artists and Irish artists in general.”

“The talent in Ireland is absolutely amazing – we have such skills, such fantastic makers, artists, creators and I think the lockdown made people develop that even further. They’re looking into their creative souls and finding – but yes anybody can create and that’s why the co-working artistic space is there.”

The centre will open on August 24th next with an exhibition by Emly based artist Michael Hales.