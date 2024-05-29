New 24-bed acute unit approved for Nenagh General Hospital

Nenagh General Hospital is getting a new 24-bed acute unit.

Funding of €26m has been added to the government’s Capital Plan for the project.

It’s part of an overall plan to create 350 additional beds across the Midwest region to alleviating the chronic overcrowding at UHL.

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has pledged over 3,352 new beds will be created by 2028 nationally.

Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says the new unit in Nenagh will be developed as a priority:

”For many months I have highlighted the chaotic conditions at UHL. The appalling delays and overcrowding is having a detrimental impact on patients from North Tipperary. In my discussions with the Taoiseach and Ministers I consistently made the crisis in delivery of health care in the Mid West a political priority.

”Bed capacity and staffing levels are the predominant issues. Management structures and procedural practices are being reformed. Hundreds of additional staff are currently in recruitment.

”Further to ongoing discussions with Senior HSE management I am pleased to confirm a major expansion of Acute beds across the Midwest. An additional 350 acute beds will be created between Nenagh, St John’s, Ennis & UHL.

”Nenagh Hospital has been sanctioned for a new 24 bed unit. Funding estimated at 26 million has been added to the Capital Plan for this project. Preliminary design concept will be advanced, and the project progressed as a priority. 107 additional posts will be recruited to staff the unit.

”The Nenagh unit together with the other additional beds across Limerick and Clare will assist in alleviating the chronic overcrowding at UHL. Patients from North Tipp having been treated in UHL will be transferred to Nenagh to complete their recovery.”