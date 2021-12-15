New 20-minute promotional video for Tipp Town

A virtual launch of a ‘Welcome to Tipperary’ video takes place tomorrow (Thursday) evening.

It’s a twenty minute documentary highlighting the history and culture of Tipp Town.

It includes contributions from historian and author Dr Des Marnane, Róisín Burke of Abarta Heritage, Tipperary County Council Heritage Officer Róisín O’Grady and Alison Harvey from the Heritage Council.

The film looks at education, the churches, the market town and more and was funded by Tipperary County Council under the Creative Ireland Programme.

The research and script were undertaken and delivered by Dr. Denis Marnane.

The film was made by Caleb Barrett over a six-month period using camera and drone footage.

Producer Mary Alice O’Connor stated: “It was my great pleasure and privilege to work with two great professionals, Dr. Marnane who provided script and narration and Caleb Barrett a talented film producer.

“For all of us it was a new adventure into the digital era and I hope people appreciate and enjoy the wonderful history of our town.”

People must pre-register online at Event Brite for the event here.