The pop-up Covid-19 testing centre in Nenagh is to remain open until next Monday.

The service at the former Castle Brand factory in Tyone has been open since last Tuesday as health officials seek to track asymptomatic cases in the area.

According to the HSE, 1,250 people have used the walk-in/drive-thru service in Nenagh up until last night, while a further 1,522 also attended a scheduled test appointment in that time.

The pop-up centre will remain open daily from 8.30am-6pm until next Monday.