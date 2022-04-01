Nenagh’s men’s shed recruiting new members as they reopen

Nenagh’s men’s shed are recruiting new members as they reopen post-Covid.

As many of their members are older and possibly vulnerable they took the decision to shut down completely.

Mike White current Chairperson says it was difficult during covid for people like him who were on their own and he is glad to be back meeting people at the shed.

Mike told Tipp Today that it’s been hugely helpful in encouraging men to talk and share:

” I have found over the last few years since I have become involved in the shed that men are more likely to talk to other men if they are going to talk at all. Mental health even, being lonely. They allow themselves to be vulnerable which isn’t easy for men , a stereotypical man, but I think that is starting to change as well , for the better.”