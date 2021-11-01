Nenagh’s Covid test centre closes for evening due to “unforeseen circumstances”

Nenagh’s Covid-19 test centre is to remain closed for the rest of the evening.
Local HSE management say the move has been made due to unforeseen circumstances, with all appointments up until 8pm tonight now cancelled.
The centre at Tyone is due to re-open from 9am tomorrow, but this decision could be reviewed according to the HSE.
