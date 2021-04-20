Nenagh’s Covid-19 vaccination centre to open tomorrow

Public health officials have confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccination centre in Nenagh will open tomorrow.

The facility at the Abbey Court Hotel will be the hub for vaccination of thousands of people across north Tipperary in the coming months, starting with those in the 65-69 year old age group.

UL Hospitals Group has confirmed the Nenagh centre, as well as the centre at the West County Hotel in Ennis, will open tomorrow.

Over 130,000 people in the 65-69 year old age bracket have already registered for their vaccination since last week.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group and Chair of the MidWest Integrated Covid 19 Vaccination Steering Group, said:

“We are delighted to now open vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh a few days in advance of our initial planned date. Over 130,000 people in the 65-69-year-old cohort around the country have already registered for their Covid-19 vaccination and appointments are being offered at the most convenient location based on the information submitted during registration.

“People can register online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/, and they will be asked for their mobile phone number, email address, PPS number and Eircode. Telephone registration is also available at HSELive on 1850-24-1850 for those unable to register online, and there are options for those who are deaf or hard of hearing. The portal and the phone line remain open for those aged 65 and over and we expect to start allocating appointment slots in our MidWest vaccination centres to the younger age groups as the national plan progresses.”