Nenagh songwriter Brendan Graham to receive unique accolade in Mayo

Nenagh-native songwriter Brendan Graham is to receive another unique accolade today in Mayo.

The man, whose works include Eurovision hits ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ and ‘The Voice’, will be added to the Cong Hands of Fame Wall at an event in Ashford Castle.

He also wrote the lyrics for Westlife’s famous hit ‘You Raise Me Up’, which has since been covered by countless other artists.

Brendan is joined by national broadcaster Mary Kennedy in having a bronze cast of his hands created in honour of their promotion of Ireland here and abroad.