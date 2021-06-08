Nenagh restaurant closed for multiple days last month due to food safety order

A Nenagh restaurant was among three in the country to be served with a food safety closure order for a period of time last month.

Ken’s Oriental Restaurant on Quintins Way on Pearse Street was closed between May 27th and June 1st after the HSE found the business to be in breach of EU regulations on food legislation.

HSE inspectors cited a “serious lack of cleaning”, as well as “structural and drainage issues and the absence of an adequate food safety management system”.

Two other food businesses in Cork also received sanctions under Irish food safety legislation.