Nenagh nurse manager says Government must protect frontline staff with vaccine booster

A north Tipperary frontline worker has called on the Government to step up and provide Covid booster shots.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has written to the Chief Medical Officer and the Chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) urging them to roll out vaccine boosters to frontline healthcare workers.

Last week, vaccine boosters for people aged 60 and over were approved by NIAC.

No decision has been reached yet though on a booster jab for healthcare workers.

Speaking on Tipp Today, Nenagh Hospital Clinical Nurse Manager, Louise Morgan Walsh said in order to keep the health system running over winter, booster shots will have be given out:

“I really feel the Government needs to step up and protect their frontline workers. The health system is seriously overcrowded at the moment, from patients trying to get into the system pre-Covid and now they’re in the system and they’re quite sick.

“The new norm in nursing for us is going to be Covid-positive patients and patients that are deemed a close contact. We’re going to be working in this situation all the time. Is it not common sense to protect your frontline workers so you can provide that service?”