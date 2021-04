Nenagh Éire Óg GAA club and Nenagh AFC are postponing their return to play for under 18s next week.

From tomorrow, under 18s across the country can return to non-contact training in pods of fifteen.

However, following a surge in covid cases in the town this week, both clubs are postponing the return of underage training.

A pop-up covid test centre is to be set up in the town on Tuesday and both clubs will review the situation next weekend.