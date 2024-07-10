Nenagh Councillor says River Shannon shouldn’t be used to fix Dublin-based problems

A Nenagh based councillor believes the Shannon River should not be used to fix a Dublin centric problem.

The Shannon Pipeline Project has been given approval to go to An Bord Peanala to pump water from the nearby river to Dublin to elevate the east of the country’s dependency on the River Liffey at a cost of €3 – €10 billion.

The most recent Kennedy Analysis study suggests that the completion of this project could cost each citizen in Ireland €3,000.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Cllr Seamie Morris says there are simpler solutions for Dublin’s problem.

“Not one single report talks about the needs of the Midwest. Every report talks about the needs of Dublin. Dublin has not got a water shortage, its sitting on a huge bed of water. It’s surrounded by water. The Slaney is 30 miles north of Dublin that could flow straight down into Dublin if they wanted it to.

“But when the needs of Dublin call, the government are willing to throw up to €10 billion at it.”