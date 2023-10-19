Nenagh Cllrs voice concern in row over year’s Draft Budgetary Plan for the Municipal District

Nenagh Councillors been involved in a heated debate over budgets with Council management at the monthly meeting of the Municipal District.

They were debating the Draft Budgetary Plan which covers all spending on roads, housing, voids, burial ground, and drainage in the area.

The General Municipal Allocation Budget of €232,202 was accepted unanimously without a vote by the Councillors after lengthy debate.

But Independent Cllr Michael O’Meara says that more money needs to be allocated next year to cover the rise in costs due to inflation:

”I have a huge issue with the budget this year. Historically, inflation of the last few years has been very low, but we have an inflation rate of over 7%, which means that next year, on the present figures, a submission source under the Gross Revenue Expenditure will be in a minus position.

Now this covers housing, roads, flood relief, burial grounds, and I’m not prepared to go

back to the people who elected me to say that we took a deficit, that in effect leaves us in a minus situation.

We have people all over the county struggling for housing, for the renovation

of roads.

We’ve made great progress in the last few years.

I’m not going to pass the budget in any way detracts from that.

And the council executive, the officials were kind of saying that there was no point really

in objecting to it.”

”I personally myself, I feel that it’s unacceptable to take a reduction. What’s in effect is a reduction in the spending and the spending power in Tipperary”, he told TippFM News.