Extensive renovation works at Nenagh’s Omniplex cinema are scheduled to be finished in time for Christmas.

Works have been ongoing in recent months at the four-screen cinema at Summerhill.

Omniplex Cinemas has issued the update alongside an announcement that they’ll construct new cinemas in Ballinasloe and Mullingar.

Total investment in the three sites comes to over €11 million, creating 100 construction jobs and 65 full and part-time roles when the cinemas are in operation.