The Nenagh Children’s Film festival will now include shorts suitable for Ukrainian children.

Young Ukrainians arriving in Ireland can now benefit from free artistic supports across the country as the Creative Ireland programme is facilitating the full participation of young Ukrainians in a variety of ways.

Many of these events are part of the Cruinniú na nÓg programme of activities on the 11th of June.

The local film festival is one of those and is taking place from Friday 11th to Sunday 12th June.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency have created a selection of feature films and shorts in Ukrainian, suitable for the young audience that now find themselves far from home.

Most are in Ukrainian with English Subtitles and further information on each of the films and booking information can be found at the festival website.