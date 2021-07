Nenagh author Donal Ryan has been named among the finalists for a prestigious European prize for literature.

The award-winning novelist is among three finalists for the 27th annual ‘Prix Jean Monnet for European Literature’ for the French translation of his work ‘From a Low and Quiet Sea’.

The book, published in 2018, was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize and shortlisted for the Costa Novel Award.

The winner of the European literature prize will be announced in November.