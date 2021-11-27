The Nenagh area has had the highest rates in the county in the past fortnight

Five of Tipperary’s eight Local Electoral Areas have recorded Covid-19 rates which are higher than the national average in the last fortnight.

The 14-day rate in Ireland was 1,268 cases per 100,000 people in the 14 days up until Monday midnight.

The five areas of Tipp above that rate are Nenagh, Roscrea-Templemore, Thurles, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir.

The highest rate in the county is in the Nenagh Local Electoral Area, where there were 339 cases in the fortnight and a 14-day rate of 1,568.

That compares to Cashel-Tipperary’s 14-day rate of 712.

Full details:

Nenagh: 339 (new cases) / 1586 (cases per 100,000 people)

Roscrea-Templemore: 245 / 1476

Thurles: 276 / 1424

Cahir: 204 / 1386

Carrick-on-Suir: 256 / 1317

Newport: 177 / 1082

Clonmel: 228 / 938

Cashel-Tipperary: 195 / 712

Ireland: 1268 cases per 100,000 people