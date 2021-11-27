The Nenagh area has had the highest rates in the county in the past fortnight

Five of Tipperary’s eight Local Electoral Areas have recorded Covid-19 rates which are higher than the national average in the last fortnight.
The 14-day rate in Ireland was 1,268 cases per 100,000 people in the 14 days up until Monday midnight.
The five areas of Tipp above that rate are Nenagh, Roscrea-Templemore, Thurles, Cahir and Carrick-on-Suir.
The highest rate in the county is in the Nenagh Local Electoral Area, where there were 339 cases in the fortnight and a 14-day rate of 1,568.
That compares to Cashel-Tipperary’s 14-day rate of 712.
Full details:
Nenagh: 339 (new cases) / 1586 (cases per 100,000 people)
Roscrea-Templemore: 245 / 1476
Thurles: 276 / 1424
Cahir: 204 / 1386
Carrick-on-Suir: 256 / 1317
Newport: 177 / 1082
Clonmel: 228 / 938
Cashel-Tipperary: 195 / 712
Ireland: 1268 cases per 100,000 people