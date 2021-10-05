NDP Inclusion of Thurles Inner Relief Road Welcomed

The inclusion of the Thurles inner relief road in the NDP has been warmly welcomed by the town’s Chamber of Commerce.

It was one of the projects announced as part of the 165 billion euro National Development Plan.

John Butler, President of the Thurles Chamber of Commerce and owner of The Bookworm in Liberty Square, told Tipp FM that this is positive for the whole town, as well as the business community.

He said: “It’s good news thats its been included in the Plan, more importantly, what it means for Thurles and not just for business people, it means that finally there will be some chance of relief on the traffic congestion in town or some bit of an option for traffic coming in to town because at the moment it’s just horrendous”.