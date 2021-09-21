Nazi graffiti shocks residents in Tipperary Town

Concern has been expressed in Tipp Town following the discovery of rubbish and Nazi graffiti at a well known site in the town.

A substantial amount of household rubbish has been dumped at the Bridewell in Tipp Town recently, while graffiti has also been sprayed on many walls of the former prison site.

Local Sinn Féin Councillor Tony Black says the issue was brought to his attention by the Tipperary Town Heritage Group.

He’s been describing the graffiti seen there:

“Some of it is vulgar stuff, but the most concerning one is referring to joining the Nazi party and there were swastikas, and drawings of Adolf Hitler on the back of one of the blocks, so it was quite a shocking thing to see.

“I wasn’t expecting it, you’d be quite worried to see that kind of thing in a place like Tipperary Town.”