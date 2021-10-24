Mayor Murphy says Clonmel tree planting strategy would be beneficial

The Mayor of Clonmel has called for a coordinated approach to tree planting in the town.

The issue arose at this month’s Clonmel Borough District meeting, where it was revealed that 200 trees are planted in the district each year.

Mayor Michael Murphy said that while he welcomes this level of planting, he’d like to see a more organised approach.

“A real idea around developing a street strategy for Clonmel, framing, adopting and more importantly, implementing such a strategy.

“We’ve a lot of trees around Clonmel, those same trees they underpin our town’s character, our identity and I think a tree strategy would certainly create an awareness around our trees.”

He added that a tree strategy could work in conjunction with a biodiversity plan and that it would lend itself to greater continuity across the district.