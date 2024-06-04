Funding approved for improvements at popular amenity in Tipperary

Over €100,000 is coming the way of Lough Doire Bhile beside the Bord na Móna Lanespark bog.

Deputy Michael Lowry says some of the money will be spent on improved access to the 70 acre wildlife sanctuary

“I am pleased to welcome a grant of €108,000 under the Outdoor Recreation Fund for the enhancement of Lough Doire Bhile. This is an amenity that has grown in popularity – a large number of visitors enjoy the walks and the tranquillity of the environment.

“The money will be spent on improving access and upgrading the surrounds. These works will add to the enjoyment of the many people who use the amenity on a regular basis.”