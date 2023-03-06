Access to Ara Walkway to be improved

Tipperary County Council is working to improve accessibility to a popular walkway after complaints locally.

An issue was raised at a recent meeting of the Tipp, Cahir, Cashel Municipal District that residents in Glenview Square in Tipp Town were finding the passageway too small for some wheelchairs and buggies.

The surface and layout of the walk makes it ideal for young children and indeed people with mobility issues however, the council said they chose to limit the space to deter horses from being brought through.

Cllr. for the area Annemarie Ryan-Shiner has called on the council to reassess the area highlighting a number of the residents’ issues.

“The whole idea of this walk way was that it is universally accessible for everybody in the town. I was contacted by a resident in Glenview Square whose son is in a wheelchair and just about fits through the entrance… I was also contacted by a woman who has twins and came up in the double buggy and couldn’t get through the gate at the top. So it is only minor works that are required to change the access into the River Ara from Glenview Square.”