Nation mourns as Ashling Murphy laid to rest

Ashling Murphy has been remembered as a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman.

The 23-year-old’s funeral mass has taken place in Mountbolus, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

Ashling’s first class students each held a red rose and photo of their beloved teacher as the cortege arrived at St Brigid’s church.

Members of the Kilcormac/Killoughey senior camogie team also joined a guard of honour – as hundreds of mourners came to pay their respects.

The President and Taoiseach offered their condolences to the family as the service got underway.

In his homily, Chief Celebrant Father Michael Meade described Ashling as a precious gift:

“We simply can only give thanks for having had some small share in the privilege of knowing such a wonderful and loving human being.”

Offerings of a musical instrument, hurl, jersey of her local GAA club, a family photo and a book to represent her love of teaching were all brought to the altar.

Ashling’s cousin Ciara Leonard paid tribute to her through a Prayer of the Faithful and said that she capture the beauty of life.

Bishop Tom Deenhihan told the congregation that Ashing’s death had united the country in grief and support:

“We all know that no individual should die like Ashling and no family should suffer like Ashling’s are now.

“Respect is an old fashioned word, but it is an important one, respect was missing last Wednesday, but it has emerged here I think all the stronger.”

Ashling was laid to rest in Lowertown Cemetery.