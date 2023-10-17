N62 Templemore to Thurles road reopens after fatal crash

The N62 has reopened this afternoon after a fatal crash outside Templemore yesterday.

A man in his 50s was killed after his car collided with a truck just after midday on Monday at Whitefields.

The driver of the lorry was not injured in the incident.

The road had remained closed so Forensic Collision Investigators could carry out their examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on this road between midday and 12.30pm and has camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.