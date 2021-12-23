N24 works between Cahir and Waterford not included in plans

The Director of Roads for Tipperary County Council says it’s “really disappointing” that funding hasn’t been made available for an upgrade of the N24 between Cahir and Waterford.

While one million euro will go towards a feasibility study of the Cahir to Limerick Junction section next year, no such funding has been provided by the TII to the other half of the project.

Marcus O’Connor from Tipperary County Council says that’s a disappointment, considering the amount of work put into it so far.

“Kilkenny County Council are the lead authority in that, but that section of road takes the N24 around Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir, Mooncoin and Kilsheelan.

“So, it is really disappointing because we’ve put a lot of work into bringing that scheme along and we had the consultants in place and whatever they were working on, so it is disappointing that that scheme is not proceeding for the time being.”