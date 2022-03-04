N24 route selection process to resume following funding

The N24 Waterford to Cahir route selection process will resume following additional funding.

The scheme is to receive a further €2 million this year due to funding which has become available.

It has been prioritized for progression to avoid a situation where multiple road route options are “frozen” for an extended periods, restricting development of these lands.

It is expected that work on route option selection on the route will resume in the coming months.

It is anticipated the selection for the N24 Waterford to Cahir project should be complete by late 2023.

It has been welcomed by local representatives, with TD Jackie Cahill saying a decision would release lands related to the other routes:

“I was delighted to get confirmation this evening that funding for the N24 roads project will be available in 2022, the funding is coming from within the TII”.

He says what is important is the freeing up of frozen lands that are restricted due to the indecision.