N24 fully reopens after car crash between Tipp Town & Bansha

The N24 fully reopened in west Tipp in the last hour after Gardaí ended their examination of a crash scene.

A man and woman are in hospital after the single car collision shortly after 3pm yesterday at Farnagowan between Tipperary Town and Bansha.

The road was closed for 24 hours, reopening at around 3.15pm today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash.

Tipp Town Garda Station can be contacted on 062 80670.