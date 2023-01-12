Musical tradition of Tipp school to be showcased this weekend

A Tipperary student’s documentary focusing on the rich musical tradition of one Tipp school will be showcased this weekend.

Peadar Bradshaw, a musician and student of Clonmel High School created the documentary called ‘How Music Changed My Life’ as part of the Irish Student Enterprise Business Competition.

The 2 hour feature length documentary will be shown at Clonmel Cinema on Saturday at 8pm.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Peadar said that the tradition of music in the High School is something to be very proud of.

“There is such a long tradition of music, but it’s not always at the forefront. I was at a concert not too long ago, and there were 12 musicians on stage, whereas 8 of them had actually gone to the High School.

“Last year there was a business competition – the Irish Student Enterprise Business Competition, and I had the idea, I wanted to do something interesting for the business competition and I just decided I’d be interested in doing a documentary on music so that long tradition is put out.”