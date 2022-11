Roscrea can qualify for a Munster intermediate hurling final this afternoon.

The Tipperary premier intermediate champions welcome Cork side Inniscarra to Semple Stadium for a 1.15pm throw-in in their Munster semi-final clash.

Roscrea come into the game following their 4-21 to 0-15 win over Ballysaggart whilst inniscarra received a bye to the semi-final.

Live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM from just after 1pm.