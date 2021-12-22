Multi million euro contract for Shannon Crossing project awarded

The Department of Transport has agreed the main contract for works on the long-awaited Shannon Crossing project at Ballina and Killaloe.

According to Labour Leader and local TD, Alan Kelly, a contract totalling almost €44 million has been awarded to Sisk & Sons to carry out the works, which are likely to take three years.

The project includes a new Shannon bridge, the Killaloe bypass and improvements to the R494 in the direction of Birdhill.

Deputy Kelly believes this project will be transformative for the area.

“This is an absolutely fantastic Christmas present to the people along the lake, particularly in Ballina, Birdhill, Portroe and indeed over in East Clare.

“The new bridge contract has been awarded to Sisk, it’s approximately €44 million, it will be signed early next year and the construction will take place over three years.”