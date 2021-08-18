MSD sets sights on a multi million euro development

Conditional approval has been granted by Tipperary County Council for a multi million euro development of the MSD plant near Carrick-on-Suir.

The project, if given the go ahead, will hopefully provide 24 extra jobs.

The plans are for a three storey, three thousand two hundred square metre pilot plant at the existing plant in Ballydine near Carrick-on-Suir.

This plant will be used for the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals ingredients.

Nine conditions have been attached to the permission.

The development will take approximately 18 months to complete, if it is granted full permission, and it’s hoped the new plant will lead to the creation of 24 new jobs once complete, and will create 300 new jobs during the construction phase.

MSD employs 2,700 here in Ireland with 500 of those employed at the company’s facility in Tipperary.

The pharmaceutical giant will now have to wait until early September to see if the project gets the green light.