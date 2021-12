The South Eastern Mountain Rescue team and Gardaí responded to a callout to a walker on the Galtees yesterday in foggy conditions.

SEMRA members carried out a medical assessment and treatment on the walker who had a lower leg injury.

The casualty was packed onto the team stretcher and carried and sled over the boggy terrain to a waiting team vehicle to be transported down off the Galtees to the Black Road to be transferred to an ambulance.