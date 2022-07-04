Motorist fined for filming Garda incident

A number of driving offences have been recorded in North Tipperary in recent days including a motorist recording the scene of an incident while driving.

Gardaí were at the scene of another incident in Roscrea over the weekend when one of the units departing the scene spotted a motorist filming the scene on their phone while driving past.

That motorist was stopped, issued a fine and 3 penalty points.

In Nenagh the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit was carrying out patrols and found a car displaying discs for another vehicle later finding the driver was disqualified and had no insurance or tax.

During the same patrol another car was found to have had no tax for 638 days as well as no insurance and no NCT.

Both drivers were arrested, charged to court, and had their cars seized.