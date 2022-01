A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash in west Tipperary.

The male suffered injuries during the collision with a four-wheel drive vehicle at Deerpark on the road between Tipp Town and Emly.

The incident happened at around 10.30am this morning, and Gardaí say the road is expected to remain closed for at least the rest of the evening, and possibly until the morning.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.