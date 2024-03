A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash in South Tipperary this afternoon (Saturday).

The man came off his bike in the Deerpark area outside Carrick-on-Suir on the Clonmel road just after midday.

He has been taken by ambulance to TUH Clonmel and TippFM News understands his injuries are relatively minor.

Emergency services had put traffic management measures in place for a couple of hours but the scene has now been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.