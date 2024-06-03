Motion To Stop Chemical Pesticide Use Brought Before Cahir-Cashel District Meeting

A motion to stop the local authority from using chemical pesticides was brought before the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel district.

Fine Gael Cllr John Crosse tabled the proposal for a no-spray policy to be adopted to protect constituents from the toxins.

Sinn Fein’s Anne Marie Ryan also asked for no-spray zone to be declare in parts of Tipperary Town.

The motion had to be amended because the council would be left with no defence from Japanese Knotweed which needs a specific chemical treatment to stop it spreading.

But Cllr Crosse says the most important thing is that the use of pesticides is going to be reviewed:

“I put down a motion which I’m glad was supported by all the members here to try and review it and relook at the way we do this spraying programme. We obviously have a privatised out and some of my constituents asked me to make sure that they’re careful with the sprays,” he said.

“I’ve got a bit of positive feedback from my constituents in relation to that because when I’m going door to door, people have thanked me for raising their concerns.”