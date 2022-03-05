Money & Medical supplies for Ukraine to be collected in Fethard today

Money and medical supplies for Ukraine will be collected at a coffee morning in Fethard today.

It runs in Clonacody House from this morning until 4pm.

Event planner, Helen Carrigan told Tipp FM that the community have strong connections to Ukraine and feel somewhat helpless.

“All money raised will be going to support the Ukrainian people, and there’s just so many people that are getting on board.

“Even yesterday, I heard that the students of Presentation Convent went down to celebrate a special Mass yesterday praying for the people that are suffering at this time – it’s everywhere.

“Adi Roche was on the radio and she said if people want to help, the only way to help, it is the only way, is to fundraise – so that’s what we’re doing.”

The following medical supplies will be gratefully accepted;

– Medical turniquet,

– Bandages, gauze, first aid for burns,

– Painkillers, vitamins,

– Cleansing eye drops,

– Hydrogen peroxide/wound cleaner,

– Anti-septic gels,

– Masks, disposable gloves,

– Wound healing creams,

– Thermal blankets.