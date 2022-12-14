Moloney warns against complacency on future bank closures

The Finance Minister has been accused of ignoring the threat of bank closures in towns across Tipperary.

Cahir based Councillor Andy Moloney had sought assurances that towns would not be left without a bank providing full services.

It followed the closure of the Bank of Ireland branch in the town last year and AIB’s proposals to withdraw cash services from a number of branches in the county including Cahir. This move was subsequently rolled back on following a campaign of opposition.

Councillor Moloney says Minister Paschal Donohoe’s reply simply isn’t good enough.

“Telling us that they can go to the Post Office is not the answer until such time as the Post Office is equipped and has the infrastructure in place.

“We want our ATM machines and at least one banking institution in our towns. This is a sleeping giant that’s not gone away and in the New Year I can see AIB coming back to try and close their offices in Cahir. I’m not one bit happy about it.

“People need to wake up to it – we’ve fought the first battle but there’s bigger battles to come.”