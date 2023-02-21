Molly O’Connell flying the flag for Tipp in Glór Tíre final

Tipperary is represented in the Glór Tíre final for a second year in a row.

Molly O’Connell from Kilcommon is taking part in the TG4 show tonight with voting open to the public from 9.30pm.

She is being mentored by fellow Tipp woman Louise Morrissey, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Knockshegowna’s Aishling Rafferty who will be a guest performer this evening.

Molly says there are still a lot of unknowns as to how the show will run later but will be singing two songs and has thanked everyone for their support so far.

“I would just be over the moon , I think the support that number one that I have got behind me to see that that has been a success that all the support that has come with me and to win it would be a dream come true definitely a goal that I had written down many years ago was to be in Glór Tíre and to be in the final and I cannot believe it is in my reality today. So it is super you know that you can believe in yourself and have a goal and achieve it and tonight would be super to bring back that title to Tipperary.”

Molly also told Tipp Today that she has made sacrifices such stepping away from her career in hairdressing, but feels it’s been worth it.

“I still love music it has always been a part of my life since I was 6 years of age and when you have that little dream and that passion in your heart it is good to give up something else to have that dream, coming to reality and I am delighted that it is happening for me.”