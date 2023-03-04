Mná Month begins in the Cashel Library tonight

Tonight will kick off the beginning of Mná Month at the Cashel Library.

Tipperary County Council has launched a schedule of events for the month that celebrates women and will see the South Tipp library host a series of free events.

The opening of Mná Month will begin with a cheese and wine reception at the library at 6.20pm this evening, followed by a performance from The Cedartowns with current folk music.

Events will carry on throughout the month with talks from Una Healy and Melissa Hill, activities in flower making and sculpture, as well as historical explorations.

The council assures that the Mná events are open to everyone, regardless of pronouns and advise that all bookings are essential for all events

The full list of events for Mná Month at Cashel Library and booking information can be found here.