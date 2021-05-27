Mixed reaction from local musicians on hospitality ban for loud or live music

Some frustration has been voiced by local musicians about the latest hospitality restrictions on live music in pubs and restaurants.

As part of Fáilte Ireland’s rules for the reopening of indoor and outdoor hospitality, live or loud music will not be allowed.

It’s understood that the Government is concerned at the possible rise in infections if people are talking louder to each other in music venues.

Cahir musician Paul Lafford is among those to criticise the blanket ban, and he told Tipp Today earlier that he’s “incensed” by the decision:

“I was driving home yesterday from Clonmel and I heard the news. It was just a kick into the teeth. The last bit of positivity that you’d have is just ripped straight from you.

Fellow musician Pat Murnane is also disappointed at what the move does for the local music scene, but says he can understand the reasoning behind the move:

“If I’m in a bar with live music and you’re talking to the person beside you, you’re shouting. Now if you’re in a group of six people and you’re trying to talk across the table…

“Even for the meals they were serving last summer, they were trying to keep people in groups of four or six so that if you’re talking to somebody you’re just talking across the table, no volume. And I think it’s a little bit safer.”