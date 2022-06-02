Tipperary man missing on Kerry mountain

A search operation is underway on Ireland’s highest mountain for a missing Tipperary man.

John Dunne was climbing Carrauntoohill in County Kerry yesterday – the alarm was raised at around 11 o’clock last night when he failed to return to his accommodation.

Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Rescue 117 Helicopter from Waterford are involved in the search for the 61 year old who is said to be a regular visitor to the McGillycuddy Reeks.

The last contact with Mr Dunne was at 5.30 yesterday evening when he said he was on his way back down off the mountain.