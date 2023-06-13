Missing Meath girl may be in Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for help in the search for a missing teenager who may be in the Premier County.

13 year old Ellen O’Reilly from Kingscourt, Co. Meath was last seen at 4.30pm last Wednesday, June 7th.

It is believed she may have travelled to the Tipperary area.

Ellen is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hooded jumper, blue jeans and silver shoes.

Anyone with information on Ellen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.