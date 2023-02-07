Missing man linked to Tipperary area located safe and well

A missing man who may have been in Tipperary has been located safe and well.

John Darmody went missing from the Acquired Brain Injury rehabilitation centre in Cloch Cara in Williamstown Co.Waterford at around 3.30 am this morning.

His family issued an appeal earlier this morning stating that due to his brain injury he was likely disorientated, and they believed he may be looking to go home to Curraheen or the Horse and Jockey area.

However, before midday today it was confirmed he has been found and is safe.